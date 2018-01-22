St. Louis police investigate deadly hit and run case in north city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Police are looking for two suspects after they said two different drivers hit a man walking across Goodfellow in north city and took off from the scene.

The deadly hit and run happened after midnight on Saturday.

Police said the victim, 50-year-old Thomas Williams, was trying to cross the street when he was struck by an older-model light blue minivan. After the driver of the minivan fled the scene, police said a witness stopped her car on the side of the road to try to help the victim.

Officers said a second car hit the victim and also fled the scene.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have information, call St. Louis police or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.