Super Bowl LII is set, Patriots vs Eagles

The NFL’s conference champions have been crowned and we now know the match up for Super Bowl LII (52). The New England Patriots will defend their Super Bowl LI title against the Philadelphia Eagles on February 4th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Patriots won the AFC Championship on Sunday beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20. Pats quarterback Tom Brady threw two fourth quarter touchdown passes to former St. Louis Ram Danny Amendola to give New England the come from behind victory. The Jaguars had built a 14-3 lead in the second quarter, only to see the defending champs come back and win.

In the NFC championship game, the Eagles overpowered the Minnesota Vikings 38-7. The Vikes scored the game’s first touchdown on former St. Louis Rams quarterback’s Case Keenum’s pass to Kyle Rudolph. But the Eagles proceeded to scores the game’s final 38 points and cruise to their third ever Super Bowl berth. Another former St. Louis Rams QB, Nick Foles threw three touchdown passes and 352 yards to lead the Eagles to victory.