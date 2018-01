TKO: Charlie Marlow’s Baby Girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne's nightly feature TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion) deals with a lot of sports issues on St. Louis viewers minds. The TKO for Sunday, January 21st was a happy topic, the birth of fellow Fox 2 Sports caster Charlie Marlow's daughter this past Friday. Martin, a father himself, offers advice and congratulations to Charlie on the birth of Janie Mae Marlow this past Friday.