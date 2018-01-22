Two St. Louis restaurants offering the delicious veggie burger that ‘bleeds’

ST. LOUIS, MO – Two restaurants in St. Louis are offering a highly anticipated new vegetarian option called the “Impossible Burger.” What is so special about this sandwich? Well, it kind of bleeds, just like the real thing.

The start-up’s scientists are extracting heme from soy to make a veggie burger that actually tastes good. How do they do that? A statement on Impossible Food’s website says:

“Our burger is made from simple, all-natural ingredients such as wheat, coconut oil, and potatoes. What makes the Impossible Burger unlike all others is an ingredient called heme. Heme is a basic building block of life on Earth, including plants, but it’s uniquely abundant in meat. We discovered that heme is what makes meat smell, sizzle, bleed, and taste gloriously meaty. Consider it the “magic ingredient” that makes our burger a carnivore’s dream.”

You can grab the Impossible Burger at Polite Society in St. Louis and Frida’s in University City. Polite Society executive chef Thomas Futrell tells the Riverfront Times that a server at his restaurant forgot to explain they were serving veggie burgers to a few guests. They only found out afterward.

St. Louis restaurants offering the “Impossible Burger.”

Polite Society Restaurant And Bar

1923 Park Ave

St Louis, MO 63104

Frida’s

622 North and South Road

University City, MO 63130