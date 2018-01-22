Royals fan? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hiring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Can't get enough of the royal family? How would you like to work for the royals? Prince Harry and fiance Meghan Markle are now looking for a communications assistant. They're advertising the job opening to the general public on LinkedIn.

Whoever fills the role will be tasked with updating social media, writing press releases and even assisting the queen. The listing says the job is based in Buckingham Palace and includes travel within the UK and overseas as well as 33 days of leave and a benefits package. These perks won't last forever because the gig is only set as a 12-month contract.

This is the job description:

"It's developing your skills on a worldwide platform. This is what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional.

The Royal Communications team promotes the work, role, relevance and value of the Royal Family to a worldwide audience.

Joining this fast-paced and dynamic team, you'll assist senior colleagues with both proactive and reactive communications. You'll organise coverage of set-piece Palace engagements including investitures and garden parties, and provide support as required for off-site engagements.

You'll also play a role in producing content for a variety of platforms. From press announcements and media briefing notes, to social media updates and feature articles; you'll develop your skills as you take on each new challenge.

Although based primarily at Buckingham Palace, you'll also travel in the UK or overseas to support important visits and engagements.

The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all that you do.

Whether covering a state visit, award ceremony or Royal engagement, you'll make sure our communications consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences.

This is your opportunity to develop your career and deliver the exceptional.

In return you will be rewarded with a comprehensive benefits package, including 33 days holiday per annum (inclusive of Bank Holidays), a 15% employer contribution pension scheme (with the option for flexibility to increase contributions or draw down as salary) and support for your continued professional development."