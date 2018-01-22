Wildwood City Council to vote on Hidden Valley zip line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, Mo. - The Wildwood City Council will vote Monday night on allowing the Hidden Valley Ski Resort to operate a year-round zip line. Wildwood's Planning Committee unanimously recommended approval of a new zip line attraction three weeks ago.

It would operate from 9 a.m. until sunset.

Hidden Valley agreed to move one zip line and the committee approved a new section for another line. Owners say they needed the year-round zip line to stay in business.

Neighbors are worried about increased noise and traffic.