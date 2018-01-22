Woman loses vision in left eye after being hit with pellet while driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO - A Jefferson County woman was recovering Monday night after she said she was hit in the eye with a pellet-like object.

Stephanie Sparks said it happened shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday while she was driving home from work with her windows rolled down.

Sparks said she was turning onto Victoria Road from Highway 67, taking precautions since the roads were wet.

She said she remembers seeing a vehicle coming from the other side and before she knew, something hit her on the left side of her face.

“It just felt like a slingshot balloon to my face,” Sparks explained.

Sparks said that she quickly covered her left eye, going into hysterics, trying not to crash her truck and found a driveway where she could pull over.

“I assumed it was just my eye watering but no I found out later it was blood,” she said.

Sparks said that somehow, she managed to call her husband who rushed her to the emergency room.

“It’s literally behind my optic nerve,” said Sparks about the pellet-like object lodged behind her eye.

Sparks said the shock has somewhat worn off but now she is stuck with the task of dealing with pain, agony and the question, why?

“It’s upsetting because it’s damaged,” Sparks said as she cried, “and I’ve never had issues with seeing like I’ve always bragged that I have 20/20 vision and I even talked about earlier that day, I was joking that I have perfect vision and then this happens.”

Sparks said she’s trying to remain in good spirits but it’s tough not to break down.

“My son has his first ‘mother and son’ dance in two weeks and I don’t know if I’m gonna go,” she said as she continued crying, “I would like to go, I was excited about it.”

Sparks said she is not angry but hopes that whoever caused the incident, sees the image of her badly swollen and blood-filled eye and comes forward.

“If they have a conscious they should feel bad,’ Sparks said, “and if they are grown-ups or man enough about it, then turn yourself in, take responsibility for it.”

The sheriff’s department is continuing its investigation as they try to determine what type of projectile it was.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call, 636-797-5015.