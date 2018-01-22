× Would-be burglar arrested in Sunset Hills

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – A 26-year-old Barnhart man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a pair of would-be break-ins dating back to July 2017.

According to Sgt. Robbie Hagen, a spokesman for the Sunset Hills Police Department, the first burglary attempted happened on the morning of July 26, 2017 in the 10600 block of Leebur. The second incident occurred the following day in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Hagen said in both cases, the suspect, identified as Jackie Ray Montgomery III, attempted to break into the homes when a resident was inside.

Montgomery was apprehended January 20, 2018. He was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree burglary and remains in custody at St. Louis County Jail on a $50,000 bond.