5 young boys struck while walking, four released, 1 remains serious but stable

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County family of the five boys who were struck while walking along the road at the intersection of North Hanley Road and Nola Avenue spoke with Fox 2 Tuesday night.

Police said the boys ranging from 9 to13-years of age were walking along a grassy berm that runs alongside the roadway.

Police said the Sunday afternoon crash happened because the driver, a 57-year-old woman had a medical issue while driving.

“I felt scared,” said Lashonda Adams, mother to three of the five boys involved, “I just said, ‘Oh my God, please don’t let nothing be wrong with my kids, I’m scared for my kids.’ I was scared.”

Adams said that one of the five boys, is her 11-year-old son, Josiah. He was in serious but stable condition and is being treated for a brain injury at Children’s Hospital.

The other four boys, two of whom are his 9 and 13-year-old brothers and two cousins were treated for minor injuries and discharged this week.

“My baby boy told me that when Josiah got hit, Josiah was like, ‘Lashawn help me,’ and Lashawn said ‘I don’t know how to help you,’” Adams explained through her tears.

“It hurts more because there’s nothing I can do for my baby,” Adams continued as she cried, “when they tell me that he’s not responding to their commands for swelling on the brain.”

Police said the driver in the crash was treated on the scene and released.

“She should have been taken to the hospital versus getting checked out,” Adams remarked, “if you’re getting checked out and get to go home that means you’re fine and my kids are not.”

Even though the family said that they are angry at the outcome, the only priority now is helping Josiah get better and with that, all they are asking for is the community’s well wishes.

“Prayers, yeah we definitely need that,” said Adams’ mother Tracy Bass, “I believe in God and he’s gonna make a way, he has the last word at the end of the day.”

“All I can say that be the best that you can be,” Adams said sobbing, “and love them for today and love them now because they may not be there tomorrow or later.”