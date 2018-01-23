Blues fans react to fatal shooting near union station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Blues fans gather at the Scottrade Center Tuesday night, not far from where there was a fatal shooting near the Union Station MetroLink stop on 18th and Clark this afternoon.

The Scottrade Center is less than two blocks away.

"It scares me. I walk there every day. Right there," says Suzie Frailey.

Suzie Frailey passes the Union Station MetroLink stop on her way to work and sometimes walks by with her coworkers during their lunch hour.

But about 1:30 Tuesday afternoon it was the scene of a deadly shooting.

"I usually don’t feel threatened or scared but now I'm going to think twice about it," she says.

Police say the victim was a man in his 20’s and they do not believe it was a random attack.

John Johansen who's worked on this block for more than decade worries the latest violence isn't an isolated incident.

"A shooting over at the park bench here, a drive-by at the park bench out front, so there's been a couple, a couple of shooting,” he says.

Safety concerns are a worry for many fans going to the Blues game Tuesday night at Scottrade Center.

"It's scary to bring the kids down here. You used to think nothing about it going to the Cardinals game or going to the Blues games or anything. You want to go from your car to the venue back to your car and be done," says Connie Wilson.

"And after the game, we'll probably get right back on the MetroLink and go back to our hotel. We probably won’t hang around this area, but if we were at the Cardinals stadium and we had Ballpark Village right there we probably wouldn’t even think twice. We'd walk anywhere downtown," says Amy Evans.

Many say this most recent fatal shooting is a reality check and a reminder of how important it is to be aware of your surroundings while downtown.