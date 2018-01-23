Celebrate National Pie Day at Ameristar

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -The Falcon Bakery Counter at Ameristar Casino Resort Spa in St. Charles is party central for National Pie Day. Executive Pastry Chef Cori Schlemmer showed us how to make “Cori’s Best Apple Pie.”

Cori’s Best Apple Pie

(Served in the Falcon Diner and in the Falcon Bakery case)

7 medium apples, peeled, cored and sliced

¾ c. Sugar

2 Tablespoons All-Purpose Flour

¾ tsp. Ground Cinnamon

¼ tsp. Salt

1/8 tsp. Ground Nutmeg

1 Tablespoon Lemon Juice

Pie Dough

Line ungreased pie pan with dough.

Toss apples slices with lemon juice.

Combine all dry ingredients.

Mix with apples.

Place mixture into pan and top with a second layer of pie dough.

Seal edges and score top.

Bake 375 for 45-50 min or until golden brown.