Community workshop Jan. 23 at Hazelwood Central High School

FLORISSANT, Mo. -The Hazelwood School District is looking for community input as it considers a possible redistricting project that could impact which schools students in the district attend.

District leaders say the first phase of possible redistricting is to engage the community in the process. That`s why they are holding meetings like the one scheduled to take place at Hazelwood Central High School.

District officials are laying out a timeline for how they think the redistricting process will unfold. This current school year is for planning and engagement. Then during the 2018-2019 school year, decisions will be made on boundary changes. Finally, in the 2019-2020 school year, students will transition into new schools as needed.

This process could impact a substantial number of students and families so the Hazelwood School District does want to involve community members.

Tonight`s meeting is set to run from 6-8 p.m. On Monday, February 5th, another community workshop will be held at Hazelwood West High School again from 6-8 p.m.

The last community meeting will be Wednesday, February 7th. That will take place at Hazelwood East High School from 6-8 p.m.

Because space is limited, district officials are asking people to attend one workshop so more people can participate. The workshops are open to the public.