Cosby says friends prompted his return to stage

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Bill Cosby says he made his first public performance since a sex abuse scandal embroiled him in 2015 because he wanted to enjoy being with his friends and the people who turned out to see him.

The 80-year-old entertainer took the stage Monday at a hometown Philadelphia jazz club in his first show since May 2015. He asked if the bass player's son knew who he was and deadpanned, ``I used to be a comedian.''

After the show, he declined to talk about his upcoming retrial in a sexual assault case.

Cosby's last comedy tour ended amid protests as women were coming forward to accuse him of molesting them, which he denies.

Cosby is scheduled for an April retrial on charges he drugged and molested a woman at his home in 2004. His first trial ended with a hung jury.