Fatal crash involving a semi and 5 cars closes I-64 at I-270

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A major accident has closed eastbound I-64 at I-270. Traffic is being diverted onto 141. At least one person is dead after the crash. There may be more injuries.

A car caught on fire after being trapped in a crash with a tractor-trailer. Five vehicles were involved in the accident. Flames and smoke could be seen in the area of the crash.

Firefighters are on the scene of the fatal accident. They have put out the fire but there is heavy damage to the truck's cab.

Accident reconstruction crews are on the scene. Firefighters say I-64 will be shut down for some time. Expect major delays on highways and nearby roads.

Several eyewitnesses tell FOX 2 that two vehicles were in the left lanes on eastbound I-64. They cut off traffic when trying to exit onto the ramp for southbound I-270. Those vehicles were not involved in the crash. It is not clear if there is a search for those drivers.

Three people, including an infant, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. One person died as a result of the accident. Police say that person was in the vehicle stuck under the truck's cab after the accident.

Check the latest road conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.