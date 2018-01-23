× Edwardsville massage therapist gets 16 years in assault

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A male massage therapist who was convicted last year of assaulting a woman in the southern Illinois community of Edwardsville during a massage in 2015 has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The Belleville News Democrat reported that the sentenced imposed on Tuesday on 58-year-old Ronnie Blom on Litchfield by Madison County Judge Neil Schroeder came after Blom’s victim implored him to consider the safety of women everywhere.”

In October, the 42-year-old victim testified and three other women offered similar testimony about being sexually assaulted by Blom. Jurors deliberated for less than an hour before finding Blom guilty.

Blom did not speak during the sentencing hearing.