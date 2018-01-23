× Elderly Belleville man robbed at gunpoint outside his home

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is looking for two people who robbed an 86-year-old Belleville man Sunday afternoon.

According to Captain Bruce Fleshren, Chief of Investigations for the sheriff’s department, the incident occurred just after 4:30 p.m. on January 21 on Gerold Lane.

Deputies spoke with the victim, who said he had just pulled into his garage and was getting out of his car when two young men approached him. One of the men pulled out a handgun while the other suspect pushed the victim to the garage floor and demanded his money.

Fleshren said the suspects went through the victims’ pockets and stole his belongings. The suspects are said to have fled in a black, two-door passenger car with what’s been described as a “loud exhaust.”

The victim was not injured and declined medical treatment at the scene, Fleshren said.

Authorities described the suspects as African-American men between the ages of 18 and 20, one with a short, smaller build and the other slightly taller.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-5204.