Family and therapy help injured Arnold officer heal at Colorado hospital

Englewood, CO – A beautiful moment of injured Arnold police officer Ryan O’Connor with his wife, Barbara, captured on camera. They are in Colorado for extensive therapy and rehab.

People close to the O’Connor family provided this update on Facebook Tuesday:

“Ryan continues his rehab therapy at Craig Hospital. While here, we continue this marathon journey as it will hold more procedures and minor surgical processes. His day is filled with multiple therapies and love and care from his wife Barb and four boys, which has shown the most profound healing effect. Please keep Ryan and his family in your thoughts as they continue their progress in Colorado.”

The officer who was critically injured in a shooting on December 5, 2017. O’Connor was shot in the back of the head while transporting a prisoner to the Arnold Police Station. The suspect then shot himself and later died as a result.