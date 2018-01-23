MetroLink argument ends in murder near Union Station

ST. LOUIS, MO — Homicide detectives have been called to the Union Station parking lot at 18th and Clark. There is a lot of crime scene tape up in the area.

Police tell FOX 2 that they were called to the area for a report of a shooting at around 1:35pm. They say the victim is a 22-year-old man who was taken to the hospital by someone else. Reporter Andy Banker confirms that the shooting victim has died. Police say that homicide is handling the investigation.

The shooting may have been the result of an argument on a MetroLink train. Two men got off at Union Station and the verbal altercation escalated to a fatal shooting.

No details have been given about a suspect in this shooting. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.