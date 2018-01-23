× Icelandic airline starting service from St. Louis in 2018 with $99 sale

ST. LOUIS, MO — An Icelandic airline will begin service from St. Louis in May with a sale. WOW Air is offering one-way flights starting at $99 from St. Louis Lambert Airport to Reykjavik, Iceland. From there you can take a $149 one-way fare to Amsterdam, Paris, Copenhagen, Dublin, Frankfurt, London and Berlin. Service from St. Louis will be available on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The introductory offer includes taxes and allows you to board with one personal item. You`ll pay more for your seat, carry-on bags, checked luggage and an in-flight meal. Once you land in Iceland, one-way connecting flights offer access to several European destinations.

Airport officials say on average, 300 passengers a day fly out of Lambert with Europe as their final destination. The County Executive hopes that number will rise thanks to a $600,000 marketing budget funded by the St. Louis County Port Authority.

“Historically speaking, when WOW moves into a market and they’re successful, other airlines follow,” said St. Louis County Executive Stenger to FOX 2 in 2017.

Purchase tickets here: www.wowair.us