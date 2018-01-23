Learning disabilities association of St. Louis benefit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO. -Not all children learn at the same pace or the same way. Some kids struggle and parents may not even realize they have a learning disability. Pam Kortum, and Sheryl Silvey, with the learning disabilities association of St. Louis along with Spanky entertainment, came to talk about the event that will raise money to help kids with learning disabilities.

Today they came in to talk about the event and how they will help raise money for these children. The event will be adult only and will have open seating for $75. More information about the event can be found below.

Information:

7:00pm - 11:00pm Friday

Coronado Ballroom

3701 Lindell Blvd. #147

stlmoms.com