× Legionella bacteria possibly at Illinois Capitol Complex

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Officials say preliminary test results show the possible presence of Legionella bacteria in the Illinois Capitol Complex’s hot water system.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports officials said Monday they’re not aware of any reports of Legionnaires’ disease related to the water system. Experts at the Illinois Department of Public Health say the complex is safe for state employees to work.

The Secretary of State’s Office, which oversees the complex, ordered the test after a pipe burst in the nearby Illinois State Armory.

More test results are expected in about 14 days.

Legionnaires’ is a severe form of pneumonia caused by water-borne bacteria. The announcement comes as Illinois lawmakers prepare to meet again next month for a bipartisan hearing about the deadly Legionnaires’ disease outbreak at a western Illinois veterans’ home.

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com