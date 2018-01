× Local NBA Star Bradley Beal Chosen for NBA All-Star Game

St. Louis native Bradley Beal is an NBA All-Star for the first time. The NBA announced the reserve players for the NBA All-Star Game coming up on February 18th in Los Angeles and Beal was among those selected. Beal, a Chaminade alum, is in his sixth season in the pros, all with the Washington Wizards. He is averaging 23.6 points per game this season.