Mammograms available at 9th Annual Living Fit Expo

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Baptist Mammography Van will be at the 9th Annual Living Fit Expo on January 27th. Providers from the hospital will be at the event offering other health screenings, as well. Laura Ferree of Missouri Baptist showed how the van offers much the same 2-D mammography services offered at the hospital.

The event is hosted by “Yoga & Spa Magazine”. Publisher Stacy Oliver Neal explains how proceeds from the event’s Tesla Experience will help support the efforts of the mammography van to bring health screenings to women around the metro area.

9th Annual Living Fit Expo

Plaza Frontenac

Jan. 27th 10 A.M. – 3 P.M.

1701 South Lindbergh Blvd.

(314) 781.8822 x104