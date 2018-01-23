× Missouri bill pushes expungement of prostitution charges for trafficking victims

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri bill would allow sex trafficking victims who have pleaded guilty or been convicted of prostitution to apply to have the conviction removed from their record.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the bill was heard Monday by the Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee.

The proposal allows people with a prostitution conviction to apply to have their records be expunged. The court would expunge their record if it finds the person was acting “under the influence of an agent,” such as in the case of sex trafficking.

Christine McDonald is the director of advocacy, outreach, and curriculum at the Restoration House of Greater Kansas City, a residential program for survivors of sex trafficking. She testified Monday that the bill will help trafficking victims “move forward with their lives.”

Information from: Columbia Missourian