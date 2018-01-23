Police investigate armed carjackings at West County Mall, St. Louis City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PERES, MO – Des Peres Police are warning residents to be aware of their surroundings after two people were carjacked at West County Mall Monday.

According to police, a woman and man in their 20's were putting their car in park to grab a bite to eat at the food court when a man walked up to the driver's side window and pointed a gun demanding the couple to get out.

Police said the two complied and the suspect stole their blue Toyota Corolla, which police later recovered in St. Louis. No one got hurt. Des Peres Detective Marshall Broughton said the suspect did not act alone.

"It's my understanding that they were blocked in by another car," said Detective Broughton. He believes at least one or two other suspects were involved.

In another carjacking Monday night, two people were shot in North St. Louis on Anderson Avenue near Newstead Avenue just before just before 11 p.m.

According to police, a woman was shot in the chest and a man was shot in the back and leg. Both were conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital.

Carjackings are a growing problem in the city and surrounding areas. Our Partners at the Post-Dispatch report there were 190 carjackings in the city between January and November of 2017, while St. Louis County Police reported 57 carjackings last year.

Police want everyone to be aware of their surroundings and to not sit idle in their cars distracted by cellphones or the radio.

"It seems today everyone's into social media. Their cellphones are out, they are looking down on their phones, not really paying attention to what's going on around them," said Detective Broughton. "First and foremost, just be aware of your surroundings and comply. We are certainly not encouraging anyone to resist if an individual has you at gunpoint, we can always recover your car."