Severe winter weather causes blood donation shortage

ST. LOUIS, MO. – January is National Blood Donor Month and the Red Cross is in critical need of blood and platelet donors. Dr. Rhonda Cooke, Chief of Pathology, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Mary Jane Thomsen, District Manager, Donor Recruitment, Red Cross Blood Services shared the importance of blood donations.

The severe winter weather had a tremendous impact on blood donations this year, with more than 500 blood drives forced to cancel causing about 15,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. Due to the severe weather and cancellations, the Red Cross is in a critical need for blood and platelet donors of all blood types to give now to help address the blood donation shortage that could affect patient care.

Dr. Rhonda Cooke mentions that Missouri has been affected by the flu, more than any other state, in addition, to this the Red Cross has an emergency need for O-negative, B-negative, and AB blood types.

To donate blood or find a blood drive nearest you visit for more information at www.redcrossblood.org