St. Charles County Police investigating carjacking in West Alton

WEST ALTON, MO – The St. Charles County Police Department is investigating a carjacking that stemmed from an accident at Highway 94 and Highway 67 in West Alton Tuesday.

Police say the incident played out after 2 suspects in a stolen Toyota Avalon crashed into a Chrysler 300 at Highway 94 and Highway 67. The suspects were traveling at a high rate of speed ran a red light when they T-boned the other vehicle.

Passer-byes stopped to aid the victims in both vehicles when the driver of the stolen car tried to bribe several witnesses’ money to help him flee the scene. The suspects then stole a gray 2016 Dodge Ram pickup with Illinois license plate 2039504 from the scene, last seen heading into St. Louis County.

One victim from the accident was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police are asking for the publics’ help to find the carjackers. If you have seen or have knowledge of their whereabouts, please call 911 or Detective Brian Adelsberger at 636-949-7900 ext. 2549, or the SCCPD Crime Tip Line at 636.949.3002.