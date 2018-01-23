STLMoms – Keyboards for Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO. -Not all children learn at the same pace or the same way. Some kids struggle and parents may not even realize they have a learning disability. Pam Kortum, and Sheryl Silvey, with the Learning Disabilities Association of St. Louis along with Spanky Entertainment, came to talk about the event that will raise money to help kids with learning disabilities.

The adult only event will offer open seating starting at $75.

Keyboards for Kids

Friday, January 26

7:00pm - 11:00pm

Coronado Ballroom

3701 Lindell Blvd. #147

To learn more visit: LDASTL.org