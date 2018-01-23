× Sullivan, Mo. man accused of kidnapping

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 36-year-old Sullivan for allegedly kidnapping and threatening a woman over the weekend.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, the kidnapping took place January 21 in the St. Clair area. Deputies were called to BP gas station on Highway 30 to investigate a potential kidnapping. Deputies made contact with a 42-year-old woman who told them she’d been kidnapped from the Lake Thunderbird subdivision earlier that day.

The woman identified her kidnapper as Russell DeShields. She told deputies she had an adult protective order against DeShields at the time.

Sheriff Pelton said the woman told deputies she met DeShields in the Lake Thunderbird subdivision so he could return personal property to her. However, when they met, she said DeShields took her car keys, broke her cellphone, and forced her back into the car after making threats to kill her.

DeShields drove the two of them to the BP gas station and they went inside.

While inside the gas station, the woman told a clerk to call 911 because she believed DeShields was going to kill her. When DeShields told her to leave, the woman ran into an office at the gas station. DeShields ran out the store and drove away.

The next day, deputies went to DeShields’ home in Sullivan after receiving a tip. Deputies searched the residence and found DeShields hiding under a bed. He was taken into custody and brought to the Franklin County Detention Facility.

DeShields was charged with first-degree kidnapping. His bond was set at $100,000 cash-only.