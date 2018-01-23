Two hospitalized after carjacking, shooting near Anderson and Newstead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Two people were shot during a carjacking late Monday night on the city's north side. The victims were inside of a car on Anderson Avenue near Newstead just before 11 p.m.

According to police, a woman was shot in the chest and a man was shot in the back and leg. Both victims were conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions or whether police have any suspects.

Carjackings are a growing problem in the city and surrounding areas. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch , there were 190 carjackings in the city between January and November of 2017. That's more than double the number for all of 2014. Police in St. Louis County report 57 carjackings occurred in the county in 2017.

According to St. Louis police, carjackers typically go out in groups of three and commit several carjackings in a single night. Many are between the age of 15 and 24.

As carjackings increase, police have seen a decrease in car thefts over the last decade in part because technology is making it harder to steal parked cars.