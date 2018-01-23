Veterans want NFL to allow AMVETS Super Bowl Ad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- The commander of the AMVETS Post 6 in South St. Louis says it was never meant to be a controversy. The national AMVETS organization simply wanted to place an ad in the Super Bowl program giving their perspective on the issue of standing for the national anthem.

The NFL rejected the ad displaying the American flag with the words “Please Stand" next to it. The NFL determined the full-page ad was too political. The rejection is not sitting well with Post 6 members.

“I think it’s disgusting,” said Lori Johnson, bartender at Post 6.

Robert Worley is the Post 6 commander. He says the American flag has special meaning for veterans.

“It’s about the sacrifice of my brothers and sisters who have died in harm’s way, who have sacrificed their lives,” he said.

Worley also says the American flag is a reminder that anyone can protest in ways such as kneeling during the national anthem.

“We served our country for the right for people to protest,” he said.

Worley and many other AMVETS members simply believe if the NFL allows the protests then they should also allow their ad.

“It shouldn’t be controversial,” said Post 6 member Bob Anderson. “Let the ad in.”

According to the NFL, the Super Bowl program is designed for fans to commemorate and celebrate the game, players, teams and the Super Bowl has never been a place for advertising that could be considered by some a political statement. The NFL says it tried to work with AMVETS to find a compromise but was unable to do so. The NFL said an ad was accepted from another veteran’s organization using the phrase, “We stand for veterans.”