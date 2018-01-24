3 suspects in custody following two bi-state police pursuits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ALTON, IL – It’s been a day of police pursuits in the Metro East Wednesday.

Around 8:30 p.m. a St. Louis County Police pursuit ended in East Alton Illinois near Route 3 and Wood River Creek.

St. Louis County Police say their officers had earlier located a stolen vehicle out of Alton, Illinois in North St. Louis County. Officers attempted to pull over the vehicle when the driver struck a marked K-9-unit head-on, backing up and striking the vehicle two more times. The suspect then sped away with police in pursuit into the City of St. Louis and eventually back into Alton.

The driver then struck another law enforcement vehicle before being stopped in East Alton.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody after being apprehended by a K-9. He’s facing charges from St. Louis County which are expected Thursday.

While earlier Wednesday 2 men were taken into custody this afternoon following a police pursuit that began in Moline Acres, Missouri and ended in Wood River, Illinois.

Moline Acres police were notified of a business robbery in the 2400 block of Chambers Road around 4 p.m. St. Louis County police were notified and spotted the suspect vehicle -- a black Dodge Charger.

Authorities deployed spike strips to disable the vehicle shortly after the suspects crossed the Mississippi River into Illinois. The suspects abandoned the disabled vehicle near Enviro Way and Dubois Trail in Wood River, Illinois and were eventually apprehended.

Police found a firearm and stolen items taken in the robbery in the vehicle.

Police say the investigation is now being handled by the Moline Acres Police department.

No officers were injured in either pursuit.