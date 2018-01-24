× ACLU sues to get testing results of confiscated substance

ST. LOUIS – The ACLU is suing state health officials for failing to release lab results from a liquid confiscated during St. Louis protests that followed the acquittal of a white former police officer in the death of a black man.

St. Louis County police said in an October tweet that the liquid alleged to be thrown at police was likely apple cider vinegar, which is thought to lessen the potency of pepper spray. The tweet also referenced a “false positive” field test that earlier led police to believe the substance was harmful.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services claimed the reports remain sealed because of the criminal investigation. A department spokeswoman told the Post-Dispatch that the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

