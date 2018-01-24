Dr. Emily Jungheim’s plan to save a cervical cancer patient

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO. - Dr. Emily Jungheim is a reproductive endocrinologist at Washington University and St. Louis Children's Hospital. She joins us to discuss the importance of cervical cancer awareness.

Dr. Jungheim treated a patient that was going into her sophomore year at Mizzou. Like many young adults, she had no idea how cancer treatment could affect her fertility. When she went to her ob-gyn for her yearly check-up they found a mass on her cervix that turned out to be cancer. Dr. Jungheim had an entire plan and team to meet with her and her family to discuss egg banking, which is possible when a person has gone through puberty.

For more information, visit the link below.

www.StLouisChildrens.org