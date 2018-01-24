Drivers on alert after rash of carjackings across St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are warning drivers to be alert after a recent string of carjackings in the St. Louis metro.

Four people were carjacked just before 12:30 Wednesday morning (Jan. 24) on Fairview Avenue a few blocks west of Grand Boulevard in South St. Louis. No word yet on a vehicle or suspect description.

According to St. Charles County Police, just before noon Tuesday (Jan. 23) officers were called to the intersection of highways 67 and 94 in West Alton for reports of an accident and carjacking. During the investigation, police learned two suspects in a stolen Toyota Avalon were driving southbound on Highway 67 at a high rate of speed, ran a red light, and T-boned a Chrysler 300 with two occupants inside.

As multiple vehicles stopped to help, the suspect driver got out of the stolen Toyota and offered witnesses money to help him get away. The suspects then stole a 2016 Dodge Ram pick-up truck from a Good Samaritan and threatened to kill the owner of the truck. The stolen pick-up was later found in St. Louis County.

The two suspects are still wanted. The suspect driver is described as a black man in his 20s, standing about 5'11" to 6' tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with short hair, and last seen wearing a black baseball hat with a star and a grey long-sleeved shirt. The other suspect is described as a dark complected black man in his 20s, standing about 5'6" tall, weighing approximately 130-140 pounds, with short hair, and walking with a limp as if he may have been injured in the crash.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. Brian Adelsberger at (636) 949-7900 or the St. Charles County Police Department Tip Line at (636) 949-3002.

Two people were shot in a carjacking late Monday night (Jan. 22) in North St. Louis near Anderson and North Newstead avenues.

St. Louis police said three or four black males with white t-shirts covering their faces and traveling in a silver vehicle stole a green 1997 Chevrolet Lumina with a blue hood, and shot the occupants of that car.

A 28-year-old woman was shot in the chest and a 31-year-old man was shot in the back and leg. Both victims were conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital. They are both listed in critical, stable condition.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Earlier Monday evening, a vehicle was carjacked from West County Shopping Center. Des Peres police report around 7:15 p.m., a woman was sitting in her car with a friend on the east side of the mall when a man knocked on the window and displayed a gun. The suspect got into the car and left the area followed closely by a silver Ford.

Police recovered that vehicle in the city of St. Louis and are processing it for evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call the Des Peres Criminal Investigation Division at (314) 835-6200.

Des Peres police encourage drivers to be aware of their surroundings, park in well-lit areas and avoid sitting idle in a vehicle.