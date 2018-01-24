× Elton John coming to St. Louis on final tour

ST. LOUIS – Sir Elton John will play St. Louis one more time before retiring from touring.

The multi-time Grammy winner will come to the Scottrade Center on October 30, 2018. Tickets go on sale for the general public Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. Those tickets can be purchased at the Scottrade Center Box Office, Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000.

An American Express pre-sale begins Thursday, January 25 at 10 a.m. and concludes January 29 at 10 p.m. A second pre-sale event, for Ticketmaster Verified Fans, runs from January 30 at 10 a.m. to January 31 at 10 p.m.

Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” Tour kicks off September 8 in New York City and will consist of more than 300 concerts across five continents over the next three years.

In a career spanning five decades, John has delivered more than 4,000 performances in over 80 countries.

On Wednesday, John announced his plans to retire from active touring in order to focus on his family.