CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL - This interstate was covered in money! Illinois state troopers spent part of Tuesday scooping up cash from I-74 in Champaign County.

Police say the money was from a video gambling machine. Authorities say the driver carrying it lost control and hit a guardrail before spinning into a car. A third car trying to avoid the crash drove into a ditch.

Police say everyone should be okay.