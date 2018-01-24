Local Anthem Singer on the National Stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet local singer Generald Wilson, the former Navy petty officer sang our National Anthem at the NFC Championship this past Sunday. Wilson describes himself as a kid from Kinloch who can sing. He was discovered by former Rams owner Georgia Frontiere. Wilson sang in his first anthem at a St. Louis Rams game and has built his resume singing across the country at major sporting events. Wilson tells Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne that at his most recent appearance in Philadelphia, the fans, known for being tough, cheered for him as well as sang along to our National Anthem.