Man shot and killed in north St. Louis Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, MO — A man in his thirties was shot and killed late Tuesday night in north St. Louis. The shooting happened at around 10:45pm on Wren Avenue at Lillian Avenue. The bullet hit the man in the waist. He died at the scene. So far, police have not discovered a motive or suspects in this case.