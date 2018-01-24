× Missouri Democrats say Greitens should sign affidavit about affair

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The Missouri Democratic Party is calling on Gov. Eric Greitens to sign an affidavit legally certifying that he did not take “compromising photographs” or attempt to blackmail a woman with whom he had an affair.

Democratic Party Chairman Stephen Webber said in a news release Wednesday that the Republican governor should “set the record straight” by signing and legally certifying a five-point affidavit. It also would deny taxpayer money was used to facilitate or conceal the affair.

Greitens’ spokesman, Parker Briden, declined comment.

Greitens admitted this month to an extramarital affair in 2015. He has denied photographing the woman as potential blackmail if she spoke about the affair, though he has declined to answer directly if a photo was taken.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is investigating.

By JIM SALTER, Associated Press