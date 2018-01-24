× Missouri receives poor rating on road laws

ST. LOUIS, MO —Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety say Missouri and Kansas have some work to do when it comes to rules on the road. Their report ranks states by giving them a green for good, yellow for more laws needed and red as the worst. Missouri received a “red,” while Illinois got a “yellow.”

The group said Missouri has enacted fewer than seven essential laws when it comes to things like seat belts and child safety seats. The report also suggests more limits be put on teen driving including more hours of supervised driving before a license is issued.