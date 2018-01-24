× New deluxe 10-screen movie theater going up in midtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — A new movie theater is coming to midtown St. Louis. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema says they are opening their first location at the City Foundry STL development near Ikea. The location will offer a ten-screen cinema with over 900 luxury recliners. There will also be a full-service bar and restaurant with 48 local craft beers on tap. The theater is expected to open in early 2019.

“We’re excited to become a part of the St. Louis film community at large as well as a part of the vibrant City Foundry STL project,” said Alamo Drafthouse founder and CEO Tim League in a statement. “We’ll soon be hiring a St. Louis team to bring our mix of blockbusters, indies, foreign films, documentaries and classic movies to the neighborhood.”

Alamo Drafthouse provides a unique combination of theater and restaurant, showing first-run movies, independent films and special events with an extensive menu made from scratch. Guests order all food and drinks from servers who quietly attend to them throughout the movie from inside the theater.

You may have heard of the Alamo Drafthouse after their “Don’t Talk” PSA went viral. A patron sent them a misguided voicemail after they were ejected for texting during a film.

Report: New deluxe 10-screen movie theatre going up in midtown StL near @IKEAStLouis 🎥 🍿 ❤️

Can you confirm @alamodrafthouse @drafthouse ? pic.twitter.com/Lb8OZgilVy — Kevin Steincross (@KevinStx) January 24, 2018