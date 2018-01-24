NFL invites Mizzou student on 2nd Super Bowl date with tennis superstar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, MO - A Mizzou student is going on a second dream date with a tennis superstar.

Before 2017's Super Bowl John Goehrke tweeted Genie Bouchard betting her a date if the Patriots beat her Falcons. In a thrilling final, the Patriots — trailing 28-3 with a little over a quarter to play — produced an astonishing comeback to defeat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

Bouchard kept her promise, taking her 20-year-old blind date to an NBA game. The 2014 Wimbledon finalist tweeted a video of herself and Goehrke as the pair watched the Brooklyn Nets took on the Milwaukee Bucks.

On Monday the NFL invited the two to attend this year's Super Bowl. Bouchard tweeted, "OMG. Back to where it all began?! And with the patriots too?! I'm in!"

Goehrke responded, "This keeps getting better. I'm in!"

Keep an eye out for these two in the stands during the big game one week from Sunday.