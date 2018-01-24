× No. 19 Auburn pulls away from Missouri, 91-73

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ Jared Harper scored 21 points, Bryce Brown and Desean Murray each added 16, and No. 19 Auburn pulled away from Missouri in a 91-73 victory Wednesday night.

Five players scored in double figures for Auburn, including Mustapha Heron _ who had 14 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

After the teams went back and forth for the first 25 minutes, Auburn (18-2, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) used a 20-2 run to put away Missouri. The stretch featured spot-up shooting and a fast-break offense that keys the SEC’s highest-scoring team.

Kassius Robertson led Missouri (13-7, 3-4) with 21 points, but his team hurt itself with 21 turnovers to 10 for Auburn. Jordan Barnett broke out of a scoring slump with 19 points.

Despite outrebounding Auburn 40-31, Missouri had nine shots blocked. Anfernee McLemore had six blocks for Auburn, adding to his conference-leading total of 61.

Missouri relied heavily on 3-pointers, which accounted for 11 of the team’s 21 field goals. Barnett went 5 of 8 and Robertson was 3 for 10 from long range.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers have rebounded nicely from their second loss of the season.

Missouri: Sloppy offense cost Missouri, and in the end, these Tigers simply couldn’t keep up with Auburn. Missouri continues to pride itself on defense, but it hasn’t always been able to make up for its offensive deficiencies.

UP NEXT

Auburn returns home to play LSU on Saturday.

Missouri visits Mississippi State on Saturday, the first stop on a two-game road trip.