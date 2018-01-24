Outpatient program offers help for new moms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Erin Poneiwaz is a therapist for the Mercy Mother-Baby Intensive Outpatient program to help with new moms deal with postpartum depression. The program is for women who are 18 and older during pregnancy. Their services are offered up to one year after giving birth.

The program giving mothers a chance to talk with others who face similar challenges and offers a supportive environment. Moms will participate in treatment support groups, meet individually with a psychiatrist, therapist and care team providers to set treatment goals and an aftercare plan. The program will also offer education on self-care including nutrition counseling, infant soothing, personal insight and coping strategies.

More information: mercy.net/postpartumstl