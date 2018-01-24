Police discover car riddled with bullets on I-70 in north St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Police are at the scene of a shooting on I-70 at Shreve in north St. Louis. The shooting happened at around 3:30am Wednesday. When investigators arrived on the scene they found a white car riddled with bullets.

The left two lanes of the highway are closed while authorities investigate the shooting. There are shell casings all over the interstate.

It is not clear where the driver of the vehicle went. A suspect in the shooting has not been identified.

Check the latest traffic conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic

Traffic is starting to back up on WB 70 approaching the scene of this shooting that happened around 3:30am near Shreve @fox2now pic.twitter.com/mxDQ22Q8b5 — Monica Adams (@FoxTrafficDiva) January 24, 2018

A Early Morning Shooting on I 70 West near Shreve Ave details on Fox2 News In The Morning. pic.twitter.com/oYSXyr8Wf2 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) January 24, 2018