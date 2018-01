Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Critter scene investigation is just one of the many events coming up for Powder Valley Nature Center for kids to explore. Naturalist Molly Poe visits Fox 2 News at 11 to talk about some of the upcoming events that will take place.

Children can come out and discover how conservation agents use evidence to solve crimes against nature with hands-on investigations or learn

basic bird identification skills and put them to use by collecting data.

If you are interested in signing up for the program, visit mdc.Mo.Gov. Make sure to select the correct region you want and then click the event. First-time users can take a couple of minutes to create a profile or existing users can log in to register with their username and password.