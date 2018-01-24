Route 21 changes coming in 2019, MoDOT says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DE SOTO, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation announced Wednesday changes were coming to Route 21 in Spring 2019.

A MoDOT spokesperson said crews will make safety improvements at three locations along Route 21. Southbound left turn lanes will be added along the highway at Amvets Drive, Lowry Lane, and Hilltop/Mackenzie Ridge.

MoDOT staff said route 21 will also be widened and new shoulders will be added. The road is also set to be repaved and re-striped.

There will be a public hearing on the project on Thursday, February 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hillsboro City Hall at 101 Main Street, Hillsboro, Mo.