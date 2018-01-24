The 9th annual Boutique Bridal Show is at Busch Stadium this Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Cardinals Special Events is hosting the 9th Annual Boutique Bridal Show at Busch Stadium this Sunday, January 28th. Julia Row, director of special events for the St. Louis Cardinals joins us today to inform us more about the show.

Guests can tour ballpark's versatile event spaces and meet the region`s top wedding vendors. There will be food and drink sampling, along with live music.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $14 at the door.

The event will take place in the Redbird Club at Busch Stadium with complimentary parking from 12:30pm - 4:00pm this Sunday. For more information on the 9th Annual Boutique Bridal Show follow the link below.

www.Cardinals.com/BridalShow