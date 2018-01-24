Tier one tactical solutions training for critical situations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO.- Brian Schellman came into the studio to talk about the St. Louis' Tier One Tactical Solutions company. Tier One Tactical is an elite group of STL tactical Law Enforcement & SWAT members, who've formed this company to help civilians with their response to what they call active killer situations.

Tier One Tactical Solutions provides the highest level of professionals training specializing in Law Enforcement Training when it comes to SWAT/Tactical operations. The company provides training to prepare others with the tools and knowledge to prepare your organization in critical incidents. For more information on Tier One Tactical Solutions you can visit the link below.

